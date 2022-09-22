Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues before playing out their final days with Stags.

Here we take a look at these top players who wore a Stags shirt during their illustrious career.

1. Keith Curle Keith Curle played 174 times in the Premier League for Manchester City and was capped three times for England.. He went on to play 14 times for Stags during a spell as player.manager.

2. Colin Calderwood Colin Calderwood played 100 times for Mansfield between 1982 and 1985. The Scot went on to play 163 times for Spurs as well as winning 36 caps for his country.

3. Alex John-Baptiste Local lad Baptiste was part of the Stags' 2003/04 play-off final team. The defender spent six years with Stags before going on to earn promotion to the Premier League with Blackpool and Middlesbrough.

4. James Perch Mansfield-born James Perch played Premier League football with Newcastle United and Wigan after coming through the Nottingham Forest youth system. He joined Stags at the start of the 2020/21 season.