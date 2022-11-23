Furnell says Kimberley need to be more clinical

A topsy-turvy game saw Kimberley net a 94th minute equaliser to take a point and remain ninth in the UCL Premier North standings.

And Furnell felt being more clinical in front of goal might have seen a different outcome.

He said: “We came into the game full of confidence after an excellent display against Melton the previous Saturday and had the luxury of fielding the same squad which is a rarity in itself.

“To the neutrals and supporters in the ground it was one heck of a game but that's not how Ant and I viewed it!

"We should have been a goal or two up before we went behind, then after getting level we missed more gilt-edged chances and went behind to a penalty which was clear cut.

"Having got level again within five minutes we missed more chances, including hitting the bar, but were keen to get the lads to remain patient and be more clinical and managed to get in front again after the break, only to be quickly pegged back again.

"We went behind with ten to go but credit to our lads, they kept battling and in stoppage time forced an own goal to get a point.”

Furnell was left in no doubt where the problems lay, despite having scored four goals.

He said: “I've watched the game highlights back and in the first-half alone we registered 12 shots on target and a further ten in the second half...this was similar to last week as well.

“It's great were creating so many chances but I'm getting slightly worried that they aren't being put away.

“It’s the same defensively really, we were way to open for my liking and will have to work hard on the training ground this week to give ourselves a chance of getting a positive result this coming Saturday.”

This weekend, Kimberley make the long journey to take on Wisbech Town, relegated last season and currently 16th in the league standings.

