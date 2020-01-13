Furious Mansfield Town chairman John Radford slams players for lack of pride and desire

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford has delivered an angry rebuke of some of the players as Stags continue to struggle this season, despite his heavy investment.

In his programme notes ahead of Saturday's 4-3 home loss to Forest Green, Radford accused some of the squad of not giving their all for the badge and demanded more hunger and pride to play for the club.

Boss Graham Coughlan has already started his rebuilding process with Krystian Pearce and Jacob Mellis told they can leave as he looks to strengthen in the current transfer window.

“Last Saturday's game at home to Grimsby was a disappointing way to start the New Year,” said Radford.

“The truth is this type of result has happened far too often this season, given the club's set-up and investment.

“For one, it cannot be contested that the club's current infrastructure is the best in its history.

“We have a new training ground which is said to be of Championship standard, a wage budget which is far higher than our league position suggests and an infrastructure which is designed solely to help and support our players and aid them in fulfilling their potential, both in training and ultimately on a matchday.

“It is with a heavy heart when I write that I do not believe that these investments have been repaid by way of performances.

“Let me be clear – as a football club we win, lose and draw together. There can be no divisions.

“But this also means everyone – not just some – giving their all for the cause in every way.”

Radford continued: “There should be no excuses for the low levels of performances in the first half of the season, which have already cost a good man his job.

“I have no qualms about allowing anyone to leave the club if there is even a hint of doubt of dedication to the badge.

“I want to now see a greater desire to play for Mansfield Town Football Club.

“I could scarcely be prouder to be its owner, we have a manager who has moved down a league to manage this ambitious and proud club and our fanbase is as passionate as they come.

“This level of pride and dedication must be matches within every area of the football club.

“Nothing can be achieved without desire and I expect the levels of hunger to succeed to be much higher in the second half of the season.

“Graham has my full support in the transfer market this month and his judgement will be ultimately decisive upon those who are worthy of remaining on this journey as well as recruiting those who can strengthen us.

“A pride in performance for the badge is what I want to see in the second half of the season.”