Furious Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough calls for action over officials’ ‘incompetent performances’ in late defeat at Port Vale

American referee Alex Chilowicz and his assistants came under fire from a furious Nigel Clough after a last gasp penalty saw 10-man Stags lose 2-1 at rainswept Port Vale this afternoon.

The Stags boss had no problem with the 14th minute red card shown to Ryan Sweeney as last man but was then angry over a string of decisions culminating with the late spot kick which he said was 'never a penalty' as Will Evans' push saw Ronan Curtis go down.

Clough was particularly upset by a punch to the back of the head of Aaron Lewis that saw Ruari Paton only booked and is hoping action will be taken against the officials' performance on the day.

“I have just met the head of the refeeres, Mike Jones, who was going in to see the referee and said the red card was right but everything else was wrong today.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - furious with officials' performances at Port Vale.

“Just about every other decision - and from the assistants as well – was wrong today.

“Ultimately, the officials' mistakes – not the red card – have dictated the result.

“It will be interesting to see what happens now as we have always been told that if the referees have bad games they will be suspended or taken out for a while.”

Ryan Sweeney's early red card had left Stags up against it and Devante Cole put struggling Vale ahead soon after the break.

Sub Rhys Oates then looked to have rescued a point with a superb 86th minute equaliser.

However, Evans' push on Curtis ruined that as Curtis beat Liam Roberts from the spot.

But Clough said: “It has never been a penalty.

“The lad and the ball are running out of play and there is contact but not sufficient to be a penalty at any time in the game let alone the 95th minute

“The referee let three contact challenges go in the first five minutes which would ordinarily have been fouls.

“We have seen this quite a bit this season and it is no problem at all.

“But you can't then change in the 95th minute and give something for the same amount of contact you have ignored all throughout the game.”

He continued: “The head of the referees has been up there today watching it and seen a punch on the back of Aaron Lewis' head for which the referee booked their player for 'an aggressive attitude'.

“An attitude is not contact. The assistant was only 15 yards away too.

“It was a punch in the back of the head and a red card.

“It was incredibly incompetent performance today.”

He added: “We lost Joe Gardner and Jordan Bowery, both with injury, and that is how it is at the moment.

“There just seems to be a lot of things conspiring against us at the moment.

“You don't mind that if it's just injuries, which you can't do much about.

“I can't do anything about a referee's performance either but the head of the refereees can.”

On Oates' late leveller, Clough said: “We were worthy of a point – the goal deserved the point today as the overall performance did.

“It was a fantastic goal. As soon as he picked it up you're saying cut in. He loves cutting in with his powerful 'hammer' left foot and he smashes it in. It should have been enough to get us a point.

“With 10 men today everybody put that little bit of extra in that you need.”

Clough now has nine players out injured and Sweeney suspended.

“Jordan will be doubtful for next week and Sweens will be suspended and I can't see anybody being back. So it will be down to the bare bones next Saturday,” he said.