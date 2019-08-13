Fullwood fires Teversal to first win of new season

A goal from Danny Fullwood earned Teversal a fine 1-0 win at Gedling Miners Welfare in their second East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division match of the new season.

Fullwood shrugged off two defenders and finished clinically past Gedling ‘keeper Keaton Sharpe on the half-hour after a through ball from Matty Wilkinson.

It was nothing more than Teversal deserved for they controlled the game and were superb in every department, fuelling hope that they can bag their first home win of the campaign when they entertain Clifton All Whites at the SR Timber Arena on Saturday (kick-off 3 pm).

Goal chances were at a premium in the opening exchanges when the visitors attacked with a possession-based style of football, while Gedling’s approach was more direct.

Eventually, both ‘keepers were called into action as Sharpe was quick off his line to block Fullwood, while Teversal’s Rio Alberry did well to deny Jimmy Spiers and Aaron Large.

Gedling tried hard to hit back in the second period, but the shape and discipline of the visitors’ reargaurd proved a tough nut to crack. Indeed, the hosts soon became visibly frustrated at not being able to create clear openings.

Substitute George Harrison did head powerfully over the bar from an excellent free-kick by Cameron Thurgood, and moments later, Ash Bartle cleared off the line for Teversal when Liam Corrigan’s cross eluded Alberry, and Large headed back across goal.

However, Gedling had to wait until the 87th minute for their best chance of an equaliser as Thurgood delivered a corner that caused a scramble in the penalty area, and Large turned on the edge of the six-yard box to hit the bar.

In response to Gedling’s advanaces, Teversal were always a threat on the break, but the key feature of their deserved win was their defensive dominance.

TEVERSAL LINE-UP -- Alberry/ Griffiths, Payling (Vardy 44), Colton, Bartle, Lavelle, Smith (man-of-match), Mallinder, Fullwood, Wilkinson (Outram 62), Watkin Subs not used: Whitfield, Briggs. CROWD: 82.