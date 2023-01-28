Kilgour looked excellent at the heart of Stags' back three and scored a rocket of a second goal and says he is enjoying being in Mansfield after making the big move up this week following his transfer from Bristol Rivers.

“There were lots of positives and a few things to work on today,” he smiled.

“I got my goal – it just sat up nicely for me - and ultimately I think it was a good team performance from the lads who started to the ones that came on from the bench.

Alfie Kilgour nets on his full Mansfield debut. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I have scored one like that before which won Goal of the Month. Luckily I got a good connection and it went in. It was a special moment to mark my debut for the Stags.

“We took the standard up and the fans were absolutely brilliant today. They stuck with us. I think they ultimately got us the win and pushed us right through.”

He added: “We know it wasn't the best performance but it was three points and plenty to work on. We scored at good times.

“We were hanging on a little bit at 2-1.

“A bit of game time now and things should click with me in the back three, building relationships with the other two.

“It was a good start. I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was a good Saturday afternoon's work for me.