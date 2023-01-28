Full Mansfield Town debut to remember for delighted Alfie Kilgour
Defender Alfie Kilgour enjoyed a full debut to remember for Mansfield Town in today's 4-1 demolition of Doncaster Rovers.
Kilgour looked excellent at the heart of Stags' back three and scored a rocket of a second goal and says he is enjoying being in Mansfield after making the big move up this week following his transfer from Bristol Rivers.
“There were lots of positives and a few things to work on today,” he smiled.
“I got my goal – it just sat up nicely for me - and ultimately I think it was a good team performance from the lads who started to the ones that came on from the bench.
“I have scored one like that before which won Goal of the Month. Luckily I got a good connection and it went in. It was a special moment to mark my debut for the Stags.
“We took the standard up and the fans were absolutely brilliant today. They stuck with us. I think they ultimately got us the win and pushed us right through.”
He added: “We know it wasn't the best performance but it was three points and plenty to work on. We scored at good times.
“We were hanging on a little bit at 2-1.
“A bit of game time now and things should click with me in the back three, building relationships with the other two.
“It was a good start. I thoroughly enjoyed it and it was a good Saturday afternoon's work for me.
“This is a beautiful part of the world and I am lucky to be saying this is my home now. Everyone has been friendly and I couldn't be happier.”