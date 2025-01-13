Fulham prize a huge incentive as Mansfield Town take on Wigan Athletic in FA Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town host League One rivals Wigan Athletic in tomorrow night's (Tuesday) hastily-arranged FA Cup Third Round clash now knowing a home tie with Premier League Fulham is the prize at stake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was originally frozen off on Saturday and takes precedence over the scheduled away league game at Exeter City, with Stags now hoping warmer temperatures will thaw out the pitch in time.

“It is a good incentive for both teams, drawing a Premier League club at home,” said Stags manager Nigel Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a nice prospect if we can get through - which is a big if.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“You always want a home draw or one of the big boys away.

“So with a home draw against a Premier League side, we can't ask for much more than that.

“It is a second home draw in a row and we have been due some.

“It does add a little bit to tomorrow's tie. But it is more about just let's win the game and get through to the next round.

“The draw is irrelevant unless we win tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw was made last night and Clough said: “It's unusual to know your opponents before you play these days.

“We had it at Burton when we were called off against Burscough and then we drew Manchester United at home.

“So that was a whole different level of expectation and pressure for the game.

“You don't get many opportunities to play against a Premier League team – which is probably a good thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an attractive tie if we can get through, but Wigan will be thinking exactly the same. It will be a mouthwatering prospect for them too if they can get through.

“More than anything we just want to keep winning as much as we can.

“We've had a great little run over Christmas and we want to continue it.”

Stags have already won 2-1 at Wigan in league action this season and Clough said: “Wigan are a very possession-based team and the highlight of our game up there was the quality of the two goals we scored that got us the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

wise“They are as good a footballing team in the league if you give them time to play.

“I thought they were technically miles superior to us football-wise.

“But the best side does not always win. We dug in, defended well and got the three points. We might have to do the same again tomorrow night.

“Like us they have the priority of the league and it should be an interesting game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully it will still bring a crowd in as good as it would have been last Saturday and we are looking forward to it.”

Clough said postponing Saturday's game on Friday was the right decision.

“We are pretty good injury-wise at the moment, so we would have liked the game to have gone ahead,” he said.

“But I thought cancelling it early was brilliant and sensible when you looked at the weather forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel for all the supporters of other teams whose games got called off a few hours before kick-off when they had set out and everything.

“I honestly don't see the point in that.

“When the weather is as severe as it was, just do it early and then everyone has a chance to change their arrangements or not travel, especially important in these conditions.”

The game has to be settled on the night with no replays this season.

But Clough is a strong believer in replays and thinks National League Tamworth's 0-0 draw over 90 minutes at home to Spurs was the perfect example of why replays should be brought back, the Lambs losing 3-0 in extra-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that one result yesterday makes them have a rethink,” said Clough.

“Tamworth could have had a trip down to Spurs and played in their lovely stadium.

“I hope there is a good argument to be made to reintroduce replays again next season.

“You could say with the extra half an hour they had a better chance to knock them out, maybe on penalties or something like that. But I am sure financially they would have taken a replay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The money from a replay like that has a big impact not only on a National League club but also a League One or League Two club. It is a lifeline for some clubs.

“They have upped the prize money to compensate a little bit for it, which is good.

“But I still think there is room in the Premier League and Championship calendars for replays to provide these special days for supporters who could never dream of their club playing at these stadiums.”

Striker Rhys Oates will miss out with injury tomorrow, but Lucas Akins, Will Evans, Deji Oshilaja and Keanu Baccus should all be back in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rhys has a little something going on in his knee,” said Clough.

“He was very unlucky when he was down by the corner flag in our last home match when he just went from the grass onto the Astroturf and it unsettled his knee.

“He has had a scan and he had an injection in it last week which will hopefully settle it down.

“He then needs a week or two rest before he starts building it back up.

“If all goes well, we will have him back in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Lucas' foot has healed nicely, which is one of the benefits of having no game.

“Will Evans came off with a sore groin but he has done a bit of training and may well now be available.

“The break has also helped Deji and his injury has healed up. It was in a nasty place just on the side of the back of his heel.

“Keanu will be back in the squad, having had the last few days off with mum and baby now at home and everything good.”