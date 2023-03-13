Frustration for Mansfield Town as snow leads to postponement of big clash with table-topping Leyton Orient

But manager Nigel Clough said the club were helpless to do anything about it as it became the only fixture to be called off in the top four divisions. Heavy snow on Thursday left the stadium and its surrounds under a heavy blanket on Thursday and a Friday morning inspection, coupled with sub-zero temperatures forecast for Friday night saw the game called off.

“There was nothing we could do here – we were totally under snow at the training ground too,” said Clough.

“Having won four out of five we didn't really want the game off, but there was nothing we could do about the amount of snow that came down in such a short period of time and the temperatures that were forecast for Friday night.

Snow blankets One Call Stadium at the weekend.

“It made it almost impossible for us to get it on, even though everybody else seemed to.

“So the players got a couple of unexpected days of rest.

“It was a good opportunity for the injured players to get a few more days towards their return and everybody else to get a rest before the next four games which are incredibly important.”

He added: “We had a Premier League referee in to have a look at it. We have a responsibility to the travelling supporters and the safety of the public as well with the state of large areas of the car park and everything.”