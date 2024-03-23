Frustration as table-topping Mansfield Town are held at home by struggling Colchester United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a cold, blustery afternoon it was a sixth draw in the last eight games for Colchester as they try to avoid the drop.

A frustrating first half saw Stags trail 1-0 to a fine Harry Anderson strike on 13 minutes and then made to toil as United got players behind the ball and wasted time at every opportunity.

But, after visiting keeper Owen Goodman had made an incredible save to thwart Baily Cargill, Lewis Brunt levelled matters on 63 minutes to huge relief.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Colchester Utd at the One Call Stadium, 23 March 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags piled on the pressure but were almost undone on the break seven minutes from time as Christy Pym had to turn a low Samson Tovide shot onto the post as honours ended even.

Mansfield were unchanged but there was a welcome sight on the bench as Elliott Hewitt returned after recovering from an ACL injury sustained last April.

Colchester included ex-Stag Alistair Smith with former Stags loanee Riley Harbottle on their bench.

Stags played the game in red socks to mark World Down's Syndrome Awareness Day.

Playing with a strong wind behind them, Stags' first threat came on three minutes.

Brunt superbly intercepted in his own box and broke down the right.

His long crossfield ball picked out Quinn, who rolled it to Akins in the box and he laid off for Boateng, who fired over from 20 yards.

Bowery had to poke a dangerous low ball across the home goal out for a corner, from which McGeehan's header was tame and easy for Pym.

At the other end Bowery dragged a poor finish well wide as United tried to clear a Quinn cross.

A loose header by Hall caused United worries as Swan challenged the keeper, but the ball rolled out for a goalkick before he got his cross away.

Instead the U' grabbed a 13th minute lead as Anderson controlled on the right of the box and rifled a superb low finish across Pym and inside the far post.

Immediately the visitors began to step up time-wasting tactics and, having got away with a tick or two, Ihionvien was booked for delaying the game on 16 minutes.

A looping backpass gave Goodman problems and he hacked clear as far as Akins whose shy at the open net from 25 yards saw him fail to get a decent connection and the moment pass.

On 28 minutes a lovely cross from Quinn picked out Keillor-Dunn, but he guided his header wide.

Reed was just over with s 25-yard free kick four minutes later after Keillor-Dunn had been flattened by a late Read challenge.

Home fans were increasingly incensed at Colchester's time -wasting, especially when keeper Goodman needed treatment for apparent cramp after only 37 minutes while the away bench got the players together for a team talk.

Mansfield were close again on 44 minutes as Swann burst into the box off an Akins lay-off but saw Goodman block his low finish.

Home fans showed their displeasure when only three minutes were added, despite the visitors' time-wasting, Hall then added to the book for delaying a free kick.

Keillor-Dunn was also booked four minutes after the break for a trip on Read as he tried to break away.

On 52 minutes Bowery tried to shepherd a ball out for a goal kick. But he lost the ball and Smith whipped a low shot across goal and wide.

Keillor-Dunn had a shot blocked after a neat move down the right while Pym had to get down to grab a teasing low Anderson cross soon after.

Smith also had a long range potshot easily gathered by Pym.

Goodman produced a stunning save on 62 minutes to deny Cargill from close range as he got his head to a Quinn cross.

But Mansfield were level from the corner seconds later as a scramble ensued from which Brunt managed to poke the loose ball over the line from close range to huge jubilation on and off the pitch.

Cargill's afternoon came to early end as he limped off with what looked to be a strain on 70 minutes, replaced by McLaughlin, while Clarke took over from Boateng.

Tovide was booked for clattering into Reed on 74 minutes, Hopper joining him for a lunge on McLaughlin a minute later.

On 76 minutes Swan saw his header tipped over by Goodman from a McLaughlin free kick.

Then Reed came up with a great tackle to halt a U's breakaway.

A square ball from Swan almost set up Clarke but he stumbled over his finish.

United then almost caught Stags on the break as Tovide raced away and shot in the 83rd minute, but Pym was down to turn the low shot against a post.

Pym also turned over a dipping header from Iandolo on 87 minutes as the visitors won a string of corners.

Swan forced another save from Goodman at his near post and he was also down to deny Quinn in a thrilling finish.

Swan went down under a challenge just before Quinn's shot but the referee waved away penalty shouts.

Nichols replaced Swan as six minutes were added on but United held on for a deserved share of the spoils.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Flint, Brunt, Cargill (McLaughlin 70), Reed, Boateng (Clarke 70), Quinn, Keillor-Dunn, Akins, Swan (Nichols 90+1). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Hewitt, Lewis, Gale.

COLCHESTER: Goodman, Hall, Dallison, McGeehan, Hopper (Iandolo 79), Read, Anderson, Mingi, Smith, Fevrier (Chilvers 89), Ihionvien (Tovide 57). SUBS NOT USED: Hornby, Jay, Harbottle, Akinde.

REFEREE: Simon Mather.