Frustration as Mansfield Town leave Huddersfield Town with nothing to show for their efforts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town maintained their play-offs push with a 2-0 home win over Mansfield Town this afternoon – but Stags will wonder how this game got away from them and left them with nothing to show for their efforts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Evans missed an open goal from seven yards early on as Stags enjoyed the edge in an exciting and open contest.

But Ruben Roosken finally broke the deadlock on 69 minutes for the home side with what was pretty much their first shot at Christy Pym's goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans then missed another great chance and Jordan Rhodes squandered another opening before Roosken set up Ben Wiles for the Terriers' second on 80 minutes.

Will Evans rues his miss during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town AFC at the John Smith's Stadium, 05 April 2025 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags rallied and Dom Dwyer headed one back on 84 minutes, but it proved too little too late in a game in which the visitors should have taken at least a point home with them.

Boss Nigel Clough made four changes to the side that faced Charlton in midweek.

Stags were without defensive kingpin Deji Oshilaja after his partner gave birth earlier today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was one of four changes along with Stephen McLaughlin, Aaron Lewis and ex-Terrier Jordan Rhodes.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town AFC at the John Smith's Stadium, 05 April 2025 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Coming in were George Williams, Elliott Hewitt, Keanu Baccus and Will Evans.

Huddersfield also made four changes with Lasse Sorensen, Ruben Roosken, Tawanda Chirewa and Joe Hodge all reintroduced from the start.

The Terriers did put five past Crawley Town last month but had also lost four of their previous five outings before today without scoring a goal in any of them and had not kept a clean sheet in eight outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the Stags' first visit to the John Smith’s Stadium since 2006, when they won 2-0 to advance to the Second Round of the League Cup.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town AFC at the John Smith's Stadium, 05 April 2025 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Their last league trip there was back in 2004.

With around 2,300 away fans arriving, there was congestion at kick-off outside the stadium as fans tried to get in to see the kick-off.

Stags went with a 4-1-4-1 formation with Evans on his own up front.

Defences were on top in the early stages, including a great sprint from Bowery to see out a dangerous ball down the right.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town AFC at the John Smith's Stadium, 05 April 2025 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But on 10 minutes Evans missed an absolute sitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vickers laid the ball to Bowery on the left and he made space for a low 20-yard shot which rebounded off the far post.

It came straight back to Evans seven yards out with an open goal in front of him but somehow he managed to screw it wide for one of the worst misses you will seee all season.

The game sprang to life with breaks in both directions and on 12 minutes Vickers cut inside and fired a shot over the far angle.

Stags enjoyed the bulk of the possession and probing though on 23 minutes Pym, under pressure, punched a corner and saw it spin back onto the top of his bar.

From the second corner Ruffles headed firmly over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Huddersfield Town AFC at the John Smith's Stadium, 05 April 2025 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Williams and Evans were both fortunate to escape with warnings for what looked like yellow card tackles.

Pearson was well over with a far post header from another home corner on 39 minutes before Reed took out Wiles on 41 minutes and the referee finally pulled out his yellow card.

Another home corner saw the ball skid off a head on a crowd of players and drop just wide of the far post as a very open half ended goalless with Stags the better side overall.

Evans suffered a cut to his foot in the first half but was able to continue after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig almost put the visitors ahead on 54 minutes as a half-cleared corner saw him get his shot on target only to see it deflect inches wide.

Pearson was then too high at the other end as he tried to lob a half-cleared home corner under the far angle.

Williams was added to the book on 62 minutes after Vickers had lost possession and the Terriers began to break.

Huddersfield made a triple change while Stags sent on Lewis for Vickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roosken burst between two defenders in the box only to see his shot blocked as the deadlock continued.

Hewitt needed treatment on 66 minutes and eventually came off to be replaced by Dwyer, Akins dropping back to right back.

But the breakthrough came on 69 – and it went to Huddersfield.

Sorensen beat Bowery on the right and crossed low. Wiles controlled and helped it on to his left to an unmarked Roosken who applied a fine low finish across a helpless Pym and inside the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans almost levelled on 72 minutes as Baccus crossed to the far post where Evans nodded just wide from seven yards.

Williams was lucky not to see a second yellow for a foul on 74 minutes which then saw a triple Mansfield change as Rhodes, Flint and Boateng replaced Williams, Craig and Evans.

Marshall pulled a low shot wide for the Terriers in their next raid, taking a bang to the face for his troubles.

An inviting cross from Lewis set up Rhodes seven yards out on 79 minutes but he powered his header over.

Instead the home side roared further ahead on 80 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiles started and ended the move as he passed the ball to Roosken on the left and then made a late run to the far post which Roosken picked out and found him perfectly to stroke past Pym unchallenged.

Mansfield's reply was almost immediate as they won a free kick 27 yards out.

Lewis floated in to the far post where Dwyer buried a peach of a header to five the visitors late hope.

Baccus was added to the book on 85 minutes for a foul before Roosken was also cautioned for delaying a Baccus throw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags were lifted by the sight of seven minutes being added, but the home side saw them out comfortably as the afternoon ended in frustration for the visitors.

HUDDERSFIELD: Nicholls, Sorensen, Ruffels, Pearson, Wiles (Evans 85), Kasumu, Taylor (Charles 60), Balker (Miller 60), Roosken, Chirewa (Marshall 60), Hodge (Hogg 74). SUBS NOT USED: Chapman, Turton.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (Dwyer 66), Williams (Flint 74), Cargill, Bowery, Reed, Baccus, Craig (Boateng 74), Akins, Evans (Rhodes 74), Vickers (Lewis 63). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.

REFEREE: Martin Coy.