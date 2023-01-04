Frustrated Selston left in limbo after heavy defeat due to clubhouse pipe bursts

The UCL Premier North bottom club are desperate to put Boxing Day's 8-1 defeat at Newark & Sherwood behind them, but with no game over New Year and now Saturday's visit of Heather St John's unlikely, that result continues to fester.

“It is frustrating as you want to gain a bit of momentum,” said boss Craig Weston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have had an 8-1 defeat you want to get it out of your system. You don't want to dwell on it.

Selston FC manager Craig Weston - frustrated at wait.

“You can't sugarcoat an 8-1 defeat or be happy with it, but it certainly wasn't all doom and gloom.

“About 55 minutes in we were back in it at 2-1 and first half we played some really good stuff and were competitive and well in the game before conceding a couple of cheap goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We more than matched them first half. But we just ran out of steam in the second half. It all came crashing down and we conceded some really sloppy goals.”

He added: “At this level it's hard to get a side out on Boxing Day with players' commitments and we had players out there who had not played for months and only two subs. It just catches up with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are trying to get out of this sticky situation we are in and if you are not scoring goals then you have to make sure you don't concede them.

“They brought all five subs on – all quality players – and put us to the sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really want to get it off our chests but with the situation at the clubhouse it looks unlikely, so we just have to keep ourselves ticking over and as fit as we can until they are called on next. We can't use our facilities until they have all been sorted.”

Weston is bolstering his squad and had Steven Bonel, an attacking player from Shirebrook Town, and Aaron Hewitt from Rainworth MW, in his side for Boxing Day with Ben Morris on a dual registration with South Normanton Athletic on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also have one or two players I have put in seven days for and hope to get them in,” he said.

“Jordan Black is back off holiday so he's like a new signing and Taylor Conway is back from a long injury out. There are plus points and things to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have a good run of home games coming up but we need to start picking points up as soon as possible. We don't want to get into the situation where it's too late to salvage.”

Kimberley MW were also without a game last weekend after their Boxing Day 2-1 win over Eastwood CFC and also saw Tuesday night’s crunch home game with Anstey Nomads postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad