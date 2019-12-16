Frustrated Rainworth held to goalless draw, but now unbeaten in seven

Frustration was the name of the game for Rainworth Miners Welfare as they rued missed chances in a goalless draw.

Entertaining Clifton All Whites, who sit below them in the Premier Division of the East Midlands Counties League, the Wrens could not dislodge the stalemate.

But at least a point extended the unbeaten run of Lewis Saxby’s men to seven matches, so there should be no reason to fear high-flying local-derby rivals, Sherwood Colliery, when they visit Rainworth this Saturday.

The clean sheet was pleasing too, considering they had several players out at the back, including veteran Chris Timons, who was replaced by ex-Ollerton defender Alex Sennett, making his debut.

They had problems elsewhere on the park because injuries to striker Dec Brewin and another debutant, Jack Cornell, forced them off in the opening half. But not before Brewin had poked a close-range effort wide after being teed up by winger Lewis Weaver.

Substitute Blessing Adeleye went close in the second period before captain Aidy Harris almost netted a wonder goal with a first-time shot from 25 yards.

However, probably the best chance of the game fell to Clifton in the dying moments. A free-kick on the edge of the box was cleverly dinked over the wall to an unmarked Alex Horobin, who put his header wide.

RAINWORTH LINE-UP – Hollis/ Coupe, Toon, Herbert, Sennett, Wright, Lytham, Cornell (Davidson 24), Brewin (Adeleye 36), Harris (Cox 86), Weaver.