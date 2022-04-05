Johnson was an exciting summer signing but didn't have the best of starts and, while scoring a hat-trick in an EFL Trophy game in early October, picked up an injury just as promotion-chasing Stags embarked on a sensational run of results that have left him a frustrated spectator.

However, Clough said Johnson could yet play a vital part as Stags chase promotion with seven games to go.

“We tell Danny - just keep going and be ready,” said Clough. “It has been unbelievably difficult for him. Since he got injured we've had 28 games in all competitions and we have won 20 of them, drawn four and lost four.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Johnson - a frustrated spectator.

“Nobody can really complain with that sort of record – and he hasn't to be fair to him. He can't say the team isn't winning or playing well as we're doing both.

“But he could still make a difference in the last eight games. That's his job now as a professional footballer – and all of them as well.”

Clough added: “Jason Law came on at Hartlepool after 20 minutes - and he didn't expect to go on. I thought for the first half he wasn't ready. Second half he grew into the game and did really well.

“All of them now, it's their job to be ready for whether it's five minutes or a start – just be ready. We keep having a chat and Danny says 'I know'.