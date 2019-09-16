Frustrated boss Hoole urges beaten Clipstone to be braver

Manager Dave Hoole challenged his Clipstone side to be braver after they slipped to their sixth defeat of a shaky start to the season in the East Midlands Counties League’s Premier Division.

The Cobras remain next to bottom in the table in the wake of a 1-0 defeat at home to Derby outfit, Graham Street Prims, who won it with a stunning 33rd minute free-kick from Michael Fitzhugh.

But there was little wrong with their overall performance, and Hoole feels his troops must take the next step to ensure they capitalise on the good football they are playing.

“This was a game we should have definitely got something from, at minimum a draw.” he said.

“We have got to wise up quickly. With the amount of possession we had, we can’t come away not testing the goalkeeper. It is frustrating.

“A bit of magic from the visitors was the only difference between the sides. With it being their only real goalscoring effort in the game, it just leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

“Defensively, we were impressive. We limited Prims to very little but, unfortunately, you can’t do much to stop the quality on the free-kick. Credit to their lad.

“We want to win games and we have to open up, so for us to enjoy so much possession shows we’re playing in a way to try and win games of football. We will always do that.”

Clipstone are now preparing for an away fixture against fellow strugglers Kimberley Miners Welfare this coming Saturday.