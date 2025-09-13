Stevenage boss Alex Revell felt his side had thrown it away after drawing 1-1 at Mansfield Town.

Charlie Goode put the visitors ahead after heading home Harvey White’s 70th minute corner.

But they saw that lead vanish three minutes later when Joe Gardner levelled after a brilliant solo run and finish.

Stevenage had seen good chances from Lewis Freestone and White go begging during good spells of pressure.

Gassan Ahadme was also denied a later winner by a Liam Roberts reflex save with ten minutes to go.

“It is a point on the road but, for me, it feels like it’s two points dropped,” said Revell.

“We didn't get going or show how we have been playing in recent weeks.

“Coming here is tough. They make it really tough for you and you have to be aggressive and on the front foot.

“We should have scored at the start of the game, we missed a really good opportunity in their box.

“We needed to get the message at half-time to raise our levels, to raise our tempo and intensity, our demands to want the ball - we did that in the second half.

“For half an hour we created chances and scored a brilliant header. We should have scored another one before that.

“Their goal was a killer blow. If you don’t track runners and you leave yourself open from a set-play then you get punished.

“It is disappointing but this is a tough place to come to get results and maybe this will be a positive result at the end of the season.”

Freestone should have put the visitors ahead in the opening minutes when he blazed over from 12 yards out.

Jamie Reid fired well over from distance on 40 minutes, before a stretching George Maris headed Louis Reed’s cross off target.

Dan Kemp and Harvey White both went close as the visitors started well after the break.

White was inches away from a brilliant opener when he volleyed wide from 20 yards.

Stevenage finally found the breakthrough when Goode headed home White’s 70th minute corner.

But the lead was gone three minutes later when Gardner kept his cool to finish off a counter-attack.

Mansfield had Roberts to thank for an excellent reaction save to keep out Gassan Ahadme in the closing stages.