Frustrated Aaron Lewis ready to stake a claim for a Mansfield Town starting place

Midfielder Aaron Lewis is determined to win a regular starting place in the Mansfield Town side after a frustrating start to his season.

And he sees tonight's home Vertu EFL Trophy opener against Harrogate Town as an ideal chance to stake his claim. Lewis has been a familiar face over the last two campaigns but has struggled for starts this season.

“I have probably not played as much as I would have liked to so far,” he said.

“The squad is really strong this year and I think our start has probably shown that.

Aaron Lewis - frustrating start to season.

“I was delighted to sign for an extra year in the summer as I love playing here.

“But we have got new bodies in and we have a lot of rotation throughout games – the boys are doing well.

“I have been here long enough to know what the gaffer wants and what I need to do.

“But the squad is very good and everyone is challenging for places. Even if you are in, you might not be for long with the rotation for Saturday/Tuesday.

“I need to work hard every day and just take my chance when it comes.

“Football changes all the time but it's a long old season. You just have to keep yourself ticking over – there is so much competition and it has been like that for the last couple of years.”

Stags boss Nigel Clough has tweaked his formation this season, changing from wing backs and one defensive midfielder to a back four and two deep midfielders.

“We have another deep lying midfielder in with Jamie McDonnell coming in which has probably shored that up a little bit,” said Lewis.

“It is a different formation, so to play you have to adapt all the time to what is needed and where you're needed in slightly different roles.

“But I think everyone knows what is needed of them wherever you play and take on that role.

“I think the formation is good as I think we have been on the front foot more in games.

“With that four at the back it feels like an extra body up there when we are pressing. It feels like it helps us going forward.

Clough has said he will give minutes tonight to his substitutes and Lewis said: “Tonight is a chance to play and show my worth and get minutes.

“I need to impress and then get a game in the league.

“I think it's a good competition. For the club it's another chance to move forward in a competition.

“We are out of the Carabao Cup so it's another good opportunity for the boys who are not playing to get minutes and show the gaffer and fans what you're about, so I am really looking forward to it.

“People will say there's not as much on it unlike three points on a Saturday - and come the end of the season that is probably right.

“But I think it is important in different ways for everyone to get minutes and it's also about confidence and momentum as a club.

“When we get a couple of wins together I think we look really good going forward.”

He added: “Momentum is a big thing. We just need to turn a couple of losses into a couple of draws.

“We know how that bad run felt last season after such a good start and the boys are doing everything they can to ensure that definitely does not happen again.

“We know if we start well again then we can put ourselves in a better position.

“We want to make an improvement on last season.

“With the new boys coming in, it sometimes takes a while to get going, but I feel like we have been competitive in every game so far.”