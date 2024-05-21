Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Mansfield Town will visit in League One next season.Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Mansfield Town will visit in League One next season.
Birmingham City's St Andrew's is the biggest stadium Mansfield Town will visit in League One next season.

From Crawley to Huddersfield: Every League One stadium Mansfield Town fans will visit next season and how far they will travel - including Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, Reading, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers

Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st May 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 14:00 BST
The line-up for the 2024/25 League One season is now complete.

Bolton will have to have another crack at it after their play-off final defeat to Oxford United at the weekend.

It means Stags fans will have to travel more than 4,790 miles if they are to visit all 23 away grounds next season.

St Andrews will be the biggest stadium Stags fans will visit at 29,409 while Crawley will be the smallest at 6,134.

It promises to be an easy 59.8 mile journey to face Rotherham United, while the 448.2 miles mile trek to Exeter City is not likely to be one of the favourite away days.

Here are all the stadiums Stags fans will head to, with capacity and round-trip mileage (as caclulated by AA route planner’s quickest route from the One Call Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Get all your Stags news here.

Capacity: 12,000Distance: 59.8 miles

1. Rotherham United

Capacity: 12,000Distance: 59.8 miles Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Capacity: 6,912Distance: 64.6 miles

2. Burton Albion

Capacity: 6,912Distance: 64.6 miles Photo: Marc Atkins

Capacity: 10,780Distance: 73.6 miles

3. Lincoln City

Capacity: 10,780Distance: 73.6 miles Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Capacity: 23,287Distance: 81 miles

4. Barnsley

Capacity: 23,287Distance: 81 miles Photo: Pete Norton

