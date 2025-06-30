Friendly at Sligo Rovers as Mansfield Town head for Galway training camp

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 30th Jun 2025, 13:15 BST
Mansfield Town will travel to League of Ireland Premier Division outfit Sligo Rovers for a pre-season friendly on Tuesday, 15th July (7.30pm kick-off).

The fixture will take place at The Showgrounds, Church Hill, Knappagh Beg, Sligo, Ireland.

The friendly is part of Stags’ five-day training camp in Galway from Sunday, 13th July to Thursday, 17th July.

Supporters can attend the match and tickets are available to purchase online now, priced adult €16 and concession and U12 €11.

Subscribers to iFollow Stags – the club’s online digital channel – will be able to view the match in full the day after.

