Friendly at Sligo Rovers as Mansfield Town head for Galway training camp
The fixture will take place at The Showgrounds, Church Hill, Knappagh Beg, Sligo, Ireland.
The friendly is part of Stags’ five-day training camp in Galway from Sunday, 13th July to Thursday, 17th July.
Supporters can attend the match and tickets are available to purchase online now, priced adult €16 and concession and U12 €11.
Subscribers to iFollow Stags – the club’s online digital channel – will be able to view the match in full the day after.
