Friendlies will set the tone for new season says boss as Eastwood CFC return to action

Eastwood CFC returned to action this week with the first of their pre-season friendlies which joint boss Daryll Thomas said will set the tone for the season ahead.

The Red Badgers just missed out on promotion after a home play-off semi-final defeat by Boston Town in April.

But they were back on the pitch this week at home to Cotgrave on Tuesday night with a trip to Ilkeston Town this Saturday and a game at Basford United next Tuesday.

Thomas said: “Pre-season is all about building fitness, sharpening minds, and embedding the way we want to play. It’s a chance for everyone to stake a claim.

“We’ve put together a strong set of fixtures against a variety of teams to really test ourselves.

“Each game will give us something different to learn from.

“These games are crucial for gelling as a group, especially with a few new faces coming in. It’s about creating understanding and building relationships on the pitch.

“Pre-season is a clean slate. Everyone starts level and it’s up to the players to show what they can bring to the team.

Eastwood CFC pre-season

“The lads have come back in great shape. Now it’s about translating that work on the training ground into performances during matches.

“This pre-season is the foundation for the year ahead. The work we do now sets the tone for everything that follows.”

This run of pre-season games also provides fans with several exciting opportunities to support the team, particularly at Coronation Park, where four home fixtures will allow local supporters to rally behind the Red Badgers before the league campaign kicks off.

With a combination of home and away games against familiar local rivals and tough opposition, the Red Badgers look set for a competitive summer schedule that will test their squad depth and readiness.

Pre-season will continue at home to Radford on Saturday, 12th July, before a home game with a Notts County XI on Tuesday, 15th July and ending with the visit of Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday, 19th July.

Neighbours Kimberley MW also begin pre-season action this week with a home clash with Glapwell this Thursday.

There will be limited spectator facilities due to the building of the new clubhouse and changing rooms which will see them unable to use the ground for the first half of the league season.

On Saturday they will host Little Eaton.