Come and join us - new teams wanted for Sutton six-a-side league

The league is run by Soccer Sixes, who are the biggest FA-affiliated provider of small-sided football in the country, boasting more than 300 leagues throughout the UK, and the Sutton league is expanding due to high demand.

The action takes place on Monday evenings between 7-9pm and anyone over the age of 15 can take part.

Each week all teams will play an intense 40-minute match which will be officiated by a qualified FA referee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All equipment is provided and league champions will win a paintballing day out plus trophies while runners-up are rewarded with trophies.

“The facilities and match officials are fantastic and we look forward to welcoming new teams to the league, although they should act quickly to avoid disappointment,” said a Soccer Sixes spokeman.

“Teams can be of any standard, a side who already play together, friends or even drinking buddies from the pub.”

Spaces are limited and anyone who is interested should log onto www.soccersixes.net and complete an entry form or call Soccersixes on 07528 380 094.