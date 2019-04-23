Free entrance for U18s as Mansfield Town take on Stevenage in crucial promotion clash

Mansfield Town are offering U18s free admission for Saturday's crucial visit of Stevenage (3pm).

This special offer has been set up by chairman John Radford and chief executive Carolyn Radford in an attempt to attract more supporters to the ground in the final home match of the season for the Stags.

The Stags need to win to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive and supporters aged 17 and under will be able to take advantage of a free ticket offer for the fourth time this season after enjoying home wins over Macclesfield, Forest Green and Cheltenham earlier in the campaign.

With the Stags in the hunt for automatic promotion and opponents Stevenage vying for a play-off spot, the contest is set to be one of the most significant matches in years for both clubs.

Tickets can be obtained by visiting the Stags’ ticket office at One Call Stadium from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets are available to acquire on the day of the game, however, the club strongly encourages supporters to acquire tickets as early as possible due to expected high demand.

Match tickets must be obtained at the ticket office prior to entry inside One Call Stadium. Tickets cannot be acquired online or via telephone.

Allocated seating is in operation at One Call Stadium, meaning all supporters must sit in the seat which correlates to their match ticket.

Supporters aged 12 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Supporters who had previously purchased tickets in the U18s category can claim a full refund at the ticket office.

Stags’ current highest gate this term was 7,177 for their Monday night clash against Lincoln City in March.