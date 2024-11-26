‘Freak goal’ sees table-topping Wycombe Wanderers steal late victory over Mansfield Town

A cruel stoppage time 'freak goal' condemned Mansfield Town to a third defeat in a row as table-topping Wycombe Wanderers stole an undeserved 1-0 win to make it 10 victories in a row tonight.

The visitors had done more than enough to leave with a point and a clean sheet against one of the country's most in-form sides, who had scored in 20 consecutive games since April.

But Luke Leahy could hardly believe his luck in the third added minute as his intended cross somehow looped over Christy Pym at the far post and dipped agonisingly under the far angle.

Mansfield had the best of a first half short on chances.

Both sides had an effort ruled out for offside while Hiram Boateng came closest with a shot over the home bar.

Stags were again magnificent after the break, Aaron Lewis forcing a save from a free kick and the visitors defending superbly and comfortably, Pym without a serious save all night.

But Leahy struck late to wreck what looked to be a perfect away performance and break Mansfield hearts.

The Stags side showed had four changes.

Boss Nigel Clough said on Monday that there had been illness in the club this week, with Baily Cargill missing out with it on Saturday, and tonight there was no Louis Reed and Stephen Quinn in the squad at all.

Also dropping to the bench were Stephen McLaughlin and Keanu Baccus.

But Cargill did make a return to the side along with George Maris, Lewis and Boateng.

Top scorer Lee Gregory was still missing with his swollen knee, but Frazer Blake-Tracy was declared fit after coming off injured at the weekend.

Mansfield tried to push on early in the clash but Wycombe's Humphreys pulled a shot wide from just outside the D in the game's first attempt on seven minutes.

Blake-Tracy was well wide with a hurried long range attempt at the other end soon after.

Dangerman Kone got into the box for the first time on 13 minutes and Flint had to make a great tackle before he could test Pym.

Stags continued to match the home side's efforts and on 17 minutes Lewis slipped Evans in on goal but an offside flag went up as the striker found the back of the net.

Another good Flint tackle on Kone in the box saw the home striker rolling around but unable to convince the officials it was a penalty.

Flint was left with a nosebleed after being caught in the face and Stags briefly down to 10 men.

Wycobe's best move so far on 29 minutes ended with Onyedinma flicking tamely at Pym under pressure from Hewitt.

A minute later Boateng was close for the visitors as Evans controlled a Hewitt cross to set up Boateng for a powerful shot just over the top from just outside the box.

In Mansfield's next attack Lewis had a shot charged down.

McCleary had the ball in the Mansfield net from close range at the near post on 39 minutes from a Leahy cross but, like at the other end, the flag was raised for offside.

A low Hewitt cross caused chaos on 40 minutes, but Wycombe managed to hack clear.

Pym twice had to punch clear from home attacks.

And in the first of three added minutes Wanderers broke from a Stags corner and Kone threatened to go clear only to be tripped by Cargill who was relieved to only see a yellow card.

Morley fired a shot at Pym from 20 yards just before the half-time whistle signalled the end of a fine first 45 minutes for Clough's men.

With Cargill on a booking, Bowery replaced him at the break.

Pym punched away an early Chairboys corner as the home side tried to up the ante.

Boateng gave the ball away cheaply to set up another home attack that ended with Morley's cross passing through everyone for a goalkick.

Maris had taken a couple of earlier knocks and when he was hurt in another challenge on 68 minutes, Clough decided to replace him with Baccus.

Low hauled down Akins as he turned him on 71 minutes to earn a yellow card. From the 20 yard free kick Lewis forced a save from Ravizzoli and Hewitt was unable to keep his follow-up down from close range.

As Wanderers tried to go up a gear into the last 10 minutes, Stags swapped Blake-Tracy and Evans for McLauglin and Waine.

With six minutes to go Hewitt fed Waine across the box and he lashed into the near sidenetting.

Kilgour replaced Lewis as we headed into four added minutes in which McLaughlin got away with a 'tactical' foul that halted a home break and was not booked.

But, just as Stags looked set to secure a fully deserved point, there was a vicious twist in the tale and late, late heartbreak for Mansfield in the third added minute.

Leahy sent in what was a cross from the left of the box and it somehow floated over Pym and under the far angle.

WYCOMBE: Ravizzoli, Harvie, Leahy, McCleary (Lubala 72), Low, Humphreys, Kone (Hanlan 88), Morley, Pattenden, Taylor, Onyedinma (Udoh 62). SUBS NOT USED: George, Grimmer, Wheeler, Butcher.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Oshilaja, Flint, Cargill (Bowery HT), Blake-Tracy (McLaughlin 82), Maris (Baccus 68), Lewis (Kilgour 90), Boateng, Evans (Waine 82), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, B. Quinn.

REFEREE: Craig Hicks.