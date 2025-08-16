Frazer Blake-Tracy delighted to get off the mark at last as Mansfield Town win at Exeter City

Frazer Blake-Tracy was finally celebrating his first goal for Mansfield Town today as injury-hit Stags came away from Exeter City with a 2-1 victory for their first League One points of the season.

Blake-Tracy said the players could have had every excuse if things had not gone their way today.

But he said they showed heart and character to pull off the win.

“That was brilliant – what a day,” he said.

Mansfield Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy (20) celebrates his first half goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Exeter City FC at St James Park, 16 Aug 2025 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“There was so much heart and determination from the lads.

“We had every excuse today – 12.30 start, a seven hour journey, and a lot of injuries in the squad. But the boys showed great character.

“We wanted to send the fans home happy as the boss said last season we put in a below par performance here. So it was the least we could do for those travelling down.

“The fans are absolutely fantastic. I wouldn't even like to know what time some of them had to get up this morning. They are more important to this club than anyone and I am just delighted they can enjoy their weekend now.”

Blake-Tracy put Stags ahead just before half-time and he said: “I have been disappointed not to score more goals when I have been out on the pitch as I think I am a good aerial threat.

“You try to make runs and hope it lands on your head – and it did today and I just flicked it in.”

Exeter levelled from the spot on 76 minutes after handball had been given against Jordan Bowery.

But Will Evans somehow found the energy to burst from his half and make ground before squaring to Aaron Lewis and then finishing off the move as a low cross came in.

“They were trying to wear us down and we had every excuse to sit in and try to nick a point. But we did not come here for a point – we wanted to win the game,” said Blake-Tracy.

“So it was lovely to see Aaron jink in and get an assist and Will was there and his goal was the least he deserved. I would love to see his running stats today – he was unbelievable.”

Stags now take on Blackpool on Tuesday and Leyton Orient on Saturday, both at home.

“That is back to back wins after our win over Chesterfield the other night,” said Blake-Tracy.

“But football is relentless and will chew you up and spit you out if you are not ready and don't give 100 per cent every game. It waits for no one.

“But that was a massive win and we will now try to get six points from our back to back home wins.

“It is a long way back to Mansfield but these are journeys home you remember come the end of your career.

“Everyone is in good spirits and having a laugh and you can just sit back and enjoy.

“We will now rest, repair and get ready for Tuesday.”