Frank Lampard proud of Derby County’s league position ahead of Nottingham Forest derby

Derby County Frank Lampard says he is proud of where his side are at this season.

The Rams sit fourth in the Championship table ahead of the first East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

“I’m proud of the fact we are there. When you look at how much teams have spent, including Nottingham Forest, they have recruited a lot in the summer,” he said.

“We all know what’s coming. It will be a big game and it will be another three points against a competitor so we look forward to it.

“I know the fans will be up for it and we want to make sure we turn up and give our usual account of ourselves that we can at Pride Park and we look forward to the occasion.

“It’s been a transitional period for us so I think the fact we are up there at the moment is a great credit to the work the lads are doing out on the pitch.

“Forest are a strong team and they have been on a good run of form of late and we know that the derby factor, the passion, the atmosphere, will bring different elements to the game so we will have to be ready for it.”

Striker Jack Marriott, who hit the winner in the 1-0 win over Wigan, could play a key part in any hopes of beating Forest, with Lampard eager to praise his front-man.

“I’m really pleased for Jack,” said Lampard. “It’s not easy when you miss a game through injury and then you come back in but he was sharp and he has that knack which thankfully won us the game.

“It was a really good, well-placed header and I was pleased with him. It was also a great cross from Jayden Bogle which pleased me. He put in a number of good crosses into the box today and he’s been working on that so I’m pleased.”