Frank Lampard named new Derby County manager

Frank Lampard has been named as the new manager of Derby County Football Club on a three year contract.

Lampard, 39, having won all major trophies in club football, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the game, winning 106 caps for England and working with some of the best club managers during a glittering 21-year playing career.

Lampard said: “I’m excited to be making my first move into management with a club with such huge tradition and history.

“I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the Chairman Mel Morris CBE and the board.

“We want to build on the club’s top six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and Academy talent we have at Pride Park.

“This is my first job as a manager but I’ve been working towards this for a long time. I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me.

“I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m here to work hard. I’m really looking forward to getting started and to the challenge ahead.”

Derby County Executive Chairman Mel Morris CBE added: “I’m delighted to have someone of Frank’s calibre as our new manager.

“I’ve always been an admirer of Frank both as a player and a person, especially in the way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch.

“That impression was only re-enforced when we interviewed him for this role - his passion and humility shone through in equal measure. The board were unanimous that he was the stand-out applicant with many highly desirable and unique capabilities.

“Few players have achieved what Frank has in his career to date. He’s a winner, a leader who knows what it takes to succeed and who has the character and charisma to be a fantastic manager for us.”