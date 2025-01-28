Fourth defeat in a row for Mansfield Town as late goal earns Crawley Town a deserved victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town suffered a fourth defeat in a row as a late winner from a goalkeeping error gave visiting strugglers Crawley Town a deserved 1-0 win at the One Call Stadium tonight.

A scrappy first half saw few chances with Will Swan forcing two comfortable saves from Christy Pym and Baily Cargill heading into the Crawley sidenetting.

But Crawley, without a win in seven games and sat second bottom, upped a gear and dominated the second half, keeping Pym busy.

And they were finally rewarded when sub Ade Adeyemo broke through nine minutes from time after an error by keeper Christy Pym, just when it seemed a below-par Stags might at least take a hard-earned point.

Nigel Clough made another five changes from the weekend as Stephen McLaughlin, Baily Cargill, Jordan Bowery, Stephen Quinn and Lee Gregory came in for Alfie Kilgour, Aden Flint, Keanu Baccus (who was ill), Frazer Blake-Tracy and Lucas Akins.

Crawley gave a debut in goal to impressive Brentford loanee Matthew Cox, a signing only announced earlier today, while another new face, loanee midfielder Kamari Doyle from Brighton & Hove Albion, was on their bench.

The visitors fielded former Stags striker Swan in their starting XI.

Hepburn-Murphy burst into the left of the home box from kick off but failed to get the ball over or a shot.

Stags responded with a corner on three minutes that, from a second phase, saw Gregory head well over from a Lewis cross.

Camara had a shot blocked by Oshilaja after a good burst to the right by-line by Forster, then on seven minutes Swan cut in from the left and forced Pym to save low at his right post.

Stags ever-present Oshilaja was down on the grass hurt at this point and after some brief treatment had to be replaced by Akins on 10 minutes. He went to play at right wing back with Hewitt moving into central defence.

Akins set up Lewis for a shot that was blocked on 15 minutes with Crawley clearing the resulting corner.

Five minutes later both Quinn and Akins put successive dangerous balls across goal with no one able to finish.

It was a scrappy game so far with Crawley pressing hard and not giving Stags time to settle on the ball.

Reed was lucky when he gave the ball away to Anderson and his through ball was just too hard for Hepburn-Murphy in the box.

Then Conroy had to head a magnificent McLaughlin cross just wide of his own goal with Evans lurking while Cox reacted quickest to beat Akins to a cutting Reed through ball.

Pym was then placed well to grab a rising Swan shot from the left on 33 minutes.

A home free kick routine on 37 minutes saw Cargill head into the sidenetting from Lewis' cross after he swapped passes with Akins.

Crawley then had to scramble clear a towering up and under cross from Quinn that landed in the six yard box, but the half ended goalless with no shots at Crawley keeper Cox.

Gregory flicked a header over the angle from a Quinn cross three minutes into the second half while two minutes later Anderson whistled a 25-yarder just over at the other end.

Barker received the game's first booking on 50 minutes for a foul on Quinn.

Pym had another save to make on 55 minutes.

Anderson beat Bowery to the ball on the edge of the box and saw Cargill block his shot with Pym then down well to turn aside John-Jules' powerful follow up.

On 59 minutes Akins battled well in the box to win the ball and set up Quinn. He opted to lay a pass for Reed, whose rising shot was always going over.

Pym smothered a powerful Swan cross at his near post before Mansfield made a double change with 25 minutes left as Maris and Boateng came on for veterans Quinn and Gregory, Akins pushed up front

Pym pushed away a low 30 yard Hepburn-Murphy attempt on 67 minutes as the visitors continued to look the more likely.

A minute later Stags were under siege as two shots in a row were blocked before Pym acrobatically turned aside a rising Conroy volley.

Crawley were completely in control at this stage with Stags unable to get on the ball and home fans growing ever more frustrated.

As Hepburn-Murphy turned Cargill on 77 minutes he was brought down and the Stags defender booked.

The pressure finally took its toll as Crawley broke through on 81 minutes.

A swift break down the centre saw Swan fed into the left of the box.

Pym saved his shot but did not hold onto it and the ball fell invitingly for sub Adeyemo to tuck away from close range.

Stags threw on Flint and Waine in a desperate hunt for an equaliser and Maris sent a rising shot over while Waine poked wide of the near post.

Flint then looked to have scored in the third of three added minutes with a powerful header from a Boateng corner only to see Barker make a heartbreaking, superb block on the goalline.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt, Bowery, Oshilaja (Akins 10), Cargill, McLaughlin, Reed, Lewis (Flint 84), S. Quinn (Boateng 65), Gregory (Maris 65), Evans (Waine 84). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour.

CRAWLEY: Cox, Forster (Adeyemo 75), Barker, Conroy, Radcliffe, Hepburn-Murphy, Anderson (v 90), Ibrahim, Camara (Doyle 80), Swan (Holohan 90), John-Jules (Showunmi 80). SUBS NOT USED: Sheik, Roles.

REFEREE: Scott Oldham.

ATTENDANCE: 6,836 (68 away).