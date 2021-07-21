Four more return from isolation as Grimsby Town shoot down Mansfield Town in friendly

Ollie Clarke - booked after coming on as a sub.

The game was played behind closed doors at the RH Academy and was won by a low Eric Sousa finish on 66 minutes.

But Nigel Clough will have been relieved to welcome back defenders James Perch and Farrend Rawson, midfielder George Maris and striker Jordan Bowery from their enforced lay-offs.

Perch and Maris began the game while the other two came on after half-time.

The game was played in sweltering conditions, though also hit by a sudden deluge of rain.

Mansfield created some good first half chances with Oli Hawkins and Rhys Oates going close while Joel Grant fired wide for the Mariners.

At half-time, George Shelvey – untested in the first half – was replaced in the home goal by Marek Stech while Ollie Clarke came on for George Lapslie.

The second half became a competitive affair with Clarke soon booked after a clash with ex-Stag Luke Waterfall.

James McKeown was safely behind another Oates effort while Stech easily saved from Max Wright.

Oates headed over from a Maris pass and John McAtee sent one over the bar as both sides continued to probe.

After the hour mark Grimsby made 10 changes while Stags sent on Keaton Ward, Rawson, Tyrese Sinclair, James Clarke, Corey O’Keeffe, Bowery and Nathan Caine for Perch, Maris, Oates, Hawkins, Johnson, Gordon and Quinn.

Soon after, Grimsby took the lead through a Sousa finish beyond Stech from inside the box.

Stech also got down well on 77 minutes to keep out a Grimsby attempt in the game’s last real chance.

George Cooper took the place of Elliott Hewitt in defence for the final 10 minutes.