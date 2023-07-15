Four goal salvo as impressive Mansfield Town win friendly at Alfreton Town

After the midweek 8-0 demolition of NCEL side Retford United, this was a step-up in opposition against National League North neighbours Alfreton, who were beaten in the play-off eliminator last season.

Stags dominated possession in the first half and led through an early Will Swan finish on an afternoon of crazy weather swings.

They changed 10 of the 11 players for the second half and, once settled, they also did most of the pressing and were rewarded with a second goal on the hour, tucked away by Rhys Oates the hour before youngster Jakub Kruszynski made it 3-0 11 minutes later.

Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery during the pre-season match Alfreton Town FC v Mansfield Town FC : Impact Arena : 15 July 2022 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

Summer signing Calum Macdonald curled home a superb fourth just before the end to end a satisfying afternoon in style.

The game kicked off to a mixture of bright sunshine, showers and an increasingly strong wind.

New boy Lewis started in midfield with Bowery at right back and Freeman at left back.

Stags made the early running. But it was the home side who carved out the first chance as Cargill blocked a Cantrill shot and Waldock blazed the follow-up over the top.

Mansfield Town forward Will Swan opens the scoring at the pre-season match Alfreton Town FC v Mansfield Town FC : Impact Arena : 15 July 2022 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

Instead it was Stags who then quickly took a sixth minute lead as Keillor-Dunn threaded the perfect through ball down the middle and

Swan kept cool to flick it past a helpless Willis.

On 15 minutes Swan was away again on the right and squared low for Keilor-Dunn, whose finish was blocked.

Two minuted late a short corner routine between Quinn and Akins saw the former play a low ball into the box where Kilgour stabbed a first time effort on target that Willis plucked out the air above his head.

On 18 minutes Kilgour headed another Quinn corner straight at the keeper as Mansfield kept up the pressure.

Stags continued to dominate possession and probe, but Alfreton defended well and a minute from the break almost levelled as Howe cut in from the right and fired in a shot which Kilgour blocked and finally Clackstone hit the loose ball well over.

Stags changed all but Keillor-Dunn for the second half as they got more minutes into legs.

Boateng tried to thread Gale away early on but Willis was quickly out his box to hammer clear.

Soon after Boateng lifted a free kick onto the rood of the net from a tight angle.

Boateng then sent Oates down the left, but no one was there to turn home his firm low cross, while a minute later Keillor-Dunn flashed a shot wide.

Reed also pulled a low shot wide from distance on 59 minutes.

But it was finally 2-0 on the hour. Reed sent a great through ball to Gale on the right and he played it hard across goal first time where Oates was there to tuck home a low first time finish.

Youngster Jakub Kruszynski replaced Keillor-Dunn on the hour.

Torrential rain lashed down just before the 70-minute mark, but as that eased Stags went 3-0 up on 71 minutes as Kruszynski was on hand to tuck away a low ball in from the left to finish a move he had started as he fed Maris.

Cooper got an important head in the way of an Oliver shot on 77 minutes as Reed lost a challenge to give the Reds a rare glimpse of goal.

Walker saw the first booking of the game on 79 minutes for his lunge on Johnson.

Two minutes from time, new boy Macdonald added a spectacular fourth as he won a tackle as the ball ran loose from a block and curled a superb finish across the keeper inside the far post to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

In the final minute Maris made space on the left and set up Kruszynski who forced Willis to save with his legs.

Alfreton forced a 20 yard free kick in stoppage time which Walker curled at goal and Flinders had to get down to gather for the only save either Stags keeper had to make all afternoon.

ALFRETON FIRST HALF:Willis, Clackstone, Trialist A, Brisley, Digie, Trialist B, Howe, Cantrill, Taylor, Waldock, Perritt. SUBS: Trialist C, Trialist D, Trialist E, Trialist F, Walker, Thewlis, Oliver, Salmon; Trialist G, Wiley.STAGS FIRST HALF Pym, Bowery, Kilgour, Cargill, Freeman, Lewis, Hartigan, Quinn, Keillor-Dunn, Swan, Akins.

