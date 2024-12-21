Foul chants against me went too far today says an upset Rotherham United boss Steve Evans on his latest return to Mansfield Town
Evans has always taken stick on his returns since quitting the club mid-season a few years ago.
But he said some of today's chants were particularly brutal and overstepped the mark by a long way.
“Some of the words said at me today have no place in society, let alone football,” he said.
“It is nothing against Nigel Clough, they beat us and I have just congratulated him.
“The people singing that today should not be in society.”
The game itself was hampered by a strong wind and Dejo Oshilaja popped up with the only goal on 27 minutes when United failed to clear an Aaron Lewis header into the box.
“The wind spoiled it and made it a nonsense game,” said Evans.
“They took advantage of a huge error to score the only goal and we didn't get that advantage at the other end.
“We tried to change it up in the second half and we changed formation and personnel.
“We got into some great areas, but it didn't quite happen for us.
“I was disappointed by how few attempts on goal we had in the first half with all the play we had.
“Maybe our forwards believed the hype from last week – if you believe the hype in football it doesn't happen for you.
“If we came here again tomorrow we'd fancy ourselves, but that wind was a real leveller.
“We will be back at the training ground on Monday and we still have the opportunity to have a good Christmas.”
