Forward Will Evans relieved to halt goal drought as Mansfield Town are held by Wigan Athletic

Mansfield Town forward Will Evans was delighted to end his goals drought with Stags' opener in today's hard-fought 1-1 home draw with Wigan Athletic.

Evans, last season's top scorer with 14, had hit three early on this season but today's was his first in 10 games as he finished off with a low shot from Nathan Moriah-Welsh's cross on 32 minutes.

“10 games without a goal is not good enough for me,” he said.

“So it was a sweet relief to get that monkey off my back and stop the rot, whatever you want to call it.

“And I think we deserved it in that first half.

“You should never get too high or too low in this game and, even if you are in a goal drought as I was, there is always one round the corner and you just need to go into each game fresh.

“Normally people tell you it will come off your backside or hit your back and just roll in, but I never seem to do it that way.

“I try to keep standards high and that kind of chance is what I dream of.

“It was a great ball from Nathan. I wanted to hit it first time, but I had a bit of room so it was just head and knee over the ball and luckily it went into the far corner.

“Nathan just told me that was his first career assist.

“I played with him at Newport, then he went up to Scotland, so that was quite a stat and I am happy to give him that accolade.”

However, Wigan hit back after the break and had a goal disallowed before Ollie Cooper levelled on 59 minutes.

It was all Stags then as they pushed hard for a winner that never came.

“If you looked around the pitch at the end and saw head in hands and hands on knees, it feels like a defeat having had such a foothold in the game,” said Evans.

“But we didn't weather that first 15 minutes of the second half well enough.

“We huffed and puffed but nothing dropped for us in that last 15-20 minutes.

“We will take a point, but at home you want to take advantage and give fans something to be happy about and take home for the weekend.

“But a point is better than none and we will take that into Tuesday.

“Mansfield is a good place to be at the moment, it's a great club.

“It is a long road ahead and we need to accumulate as many points as possible. Let's get to that special 50 point mark as quickly as we can and you then move the goalposts.

“Momentum is such a big thing in sport so we just need to stay on track.”