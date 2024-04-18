Mansfield Town forward Jordan Bowery has played all over the pitch this season.

The veteran frontman has played all over the pitch for Stags during a gruelling campaign as injuries bit through the squad.

And he now wants to top the season off by putting on the goalkeeper’s jersey on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have played everywhere this season,” he said. “I am going to ask the manager if I can play in goal at Barrow because that's the only place I haven't played. I have been everywhere.

“We are up. I doubt he will let me but I am going to ask the question. I want ten minutes at least to top it off.”

And delighted Bowery, who is Stags’ longest-serving player having signed for the club in August 2020, admits he has now ticked off a massive goal.

“When I signed my last contract I had unfinished business here and we’ve finally done it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is what I came here for. It’s a great bunch of lads, staff and fans and I’ve loved everything about being here, long may it continue.

“The squad depth was there this year. We had numbers and quality, we had players who can grind it out and play in different positions, we had everything.

“The gaffer and staff have got it perfect all year.

“I can't be any happier for the lads, they have all put in an absolute shift.”

Midfielder George Maris described promotion as the best moment of his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's what we have all wanted for all these years and we have done it,” he added.

“We have been so strong this year. We have been growing for four years, it's been a long four years and I'm delighted for everyone in the town.

“It's the best moment in my career by a mile, it’s all I wanted when I signed. It took four years longer than I wanted but it’s happened.

“We carry on next season now and see what we can do.”

Forward Lucas Akins said the long-awaited promotion was a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's been a great effort,” he said. “It's be a long time in the making but everyone has got what they deserve.

“We have to enjoy the moment, it's a great feeling, it really is.

“If you look around it’s been a team effort, there have been a lot of people working towards this even before I joined the club.

“I am delighted for the chairman, the chairwoman, the directors - they have all hoped for a day like today and I'm so glad collectively that we could make it happen.

“It's been a squad effort and it’s a great feeling that we have to take in.