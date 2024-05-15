Lee Gregory has joined Stags on a one-year deal.

Mansfield Town have announced the signing of forward Lee Gregory on a one-year deal.

The contract is subject to ratification from the FA and EFL.

The 35-year-old striker joins the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

An experienced attacker, Gregory has enjoyed an accomplished career in the EFL to date and gained promotion from Sky Bet League One twice previously with Millwall (2017) and Sheffield Wednesday (2022).

The frontman began his career at Staveley Miners Welfare after spending time in Sheffield United’s Academy. Following a fine goalscoring campaign of 37 goals in his final season at the Miners, Gregory moved to Mansfield Town where he scored once in two appearances.

The Sheffield-born striker then moved to Halifax on a permanent transfer in 2011 where he netted 31 times in 39 appearances in his final season.

In 2014, Gregory earned a move to Millwall where he spent five seasons, scoring 77 times. The forward netted 18 goals in 2016/17 to help guide the Lions to promotion to the Championship. Gregory assisted Steve Morison’s winner in the League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

The hard-working frontman signed for Stoke City in June 2019 and went on to play 50 times for the Potters, scoring seven goals.

In February 2021, Gregory joined Derby County on a loan deal until the end of the 2020/21 campaign and netted three times in 11 appearances during his brief period at Pride Park.

More recently, Gregory returned to his birthplace; Sheffield, signing for Sheffield Wednesday where he played 101 times for the Owls. The attacker bagged 29 goals in his time at Hillsborough and won EFL League One Player of the Month in April 2022.

The forward enjoyed his second promotion to the Championship during his time in the Steel City. The South Yorkshire outfit were the League One Play-Off final winners in 2023, beating rivals Barnsley in the capital as the forward led the line for Wednesday at Wembley where they won 1-0 in extra-time.

On rejoining Mansfield Town, Gregory said: “It’s a club on the up. It’s a perfect fit for me, with location factored in too, as well as hearing about the manager and how well he treats his players.

“I’m an aggressive forward who likes to get the ball in the box and score goals.