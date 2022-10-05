Former Selston boss Karl Steed tells why he has quit the club he loves

Club stalwart Steed believed moving on, taking up a role as assistant boss at Heanor Town, was in the club and his own best interests, and the players then pulled off a first win in style, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Wisbech Town with club captain Ben Moore, assisted by the injured Carl Moore, at the helm until a new boss is appointed.

“Consistency over the availability of players played a big factor in me going,” said Steed.

“ But the main thing is because the club is in my heart – I have been there since I was a player at nine years old – I didn't want it to go stale.

Karl Steed - quit as Selston boss last week.

“There were a couple of performances where you think it's not far off, it's just round the corner. But for that to happen I needed the availability of my better players on a consistent basis.

“So I thought it might be better if the opportunity were given to someone else to come in and maybe bring their own players in with them.

“I was coming to a point where I was putting in seven days for players and just couldn't get them over the line. No matter how convincing you tried to sound, players just weren't interested and that was due to league position and results you'd been getting.”

He continued: “It is demoralising when lads are turning you down to go and play mid-table/bottom end of Step 6 as opposed to staying at Step 5, where they are good enough to play at. It's just the easy option for them.

“So I thought it was the better thing for the club to go. The old cliché says sometimes you have to leave what you love to let them flourish, but I am not sure. I don't know if it will work in that favour or not.

“I obviously hope they turn a corner and someone can come in and steer the ship in the right direction.

“Also from a selfish point of view, being tarnished as in charge of a side at the bottom of the league when I know my capabilities, I just thought I would take an opportunity to do something a bit different for my own sanity and my non-league career.

“I thought it might spark a reaction and they won on Saturday which I was chuffed to bits about. I will always hold them in high regard and want the best for them.”

A club statement read: “Despite a tough start to the season, we remained in full support of Karl to turn things around. We thank Karl for his efforts at Selston FC.”

At Wisbech Selston went behind just after half-time when Mo Janney volleyed into the bottom corner and on 52 minutes Christian Assombalonga doubled their lead.

But on 69 minutes the visitors worked the ball along the edge of the box and Taylor Conway took one touch and fired home off the post across the keeper.

Four minutes later Duke Masters chased a through ball and lobbed home superbly from 18 yards, and on 86 minutes there were wild scenes as Josh Crowley went through one-on-one to beat the keeper for the winner.

