Darrell Clarke has been sacked after a poor run of form for Barnsley.

Barnsley have sacked head coach Darrell Clarke following a poor run of form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have lost seven of their past 11 matches to push them out of the play-off race.

"Darrell has worked extremely hard to try and get the team competitive and pushing for promotion, unfortunately, we find ourselves eight points away from the play-offs and feel that a change is needed," chairman Neerav Parekh told the club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Stags defender was appointed in May last year but was given the boot after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at home to Blackpool.

Assistant coach and former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane, 34, has been placed in interim charge for the final 10 games.

Barnsley are the 13th League One club to change manager since the season started in August.