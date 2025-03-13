Former Port Vale and Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke sacked ahead of Barnsley's visit to Mansfield Town
The Reds have lost seven of their past 11 matches to push them out of the play-off race.
"Darrell has worked extremely hard to try and get the team competitive and pushing for promotion, unfortunately, we find ourselves eight points away from the play-offs and feel that a change is needed," chairman Neerav Parekh told the club website.
The former Stags defender was appointed in May last year but was given the boot after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at home to Blackpool.
Assistant coach and former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane, 34, has been placed in interim charge for the final 10 games.
Barnsley are the 13th League One club to change manager since the season started in August.