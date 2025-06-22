Ethan Hill has become Leamington’s first new signing of the close season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hill is a versatile central midfielder player who began his career at Nottingham Forest, before switching to Mansfield Town in early 2020.

Boss Paul Holleran said Hill was a perfect fit for the Brakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted to get Ethan on board,' said Holleran. “He is a young lad that we have known about since his days with Nottingham Forest, and we have come across him in recent seasons during his loan spells at Kettering Town, and more recently when he was with Barwell.

“He fits the profile of player that look for at Leamington - he is young and ambitious, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Hill added: “I’m really excited to join Leamington. I think it’s a brilliant opportunity for me to progress as a player.”

Hill turned professional with the Stags in May 2021, making his first team debut under Nigel Clough in the EFL Trophy.

Ethan signed for Kettering Town for the 2022/23 season, before brief spells with AFC Telford and Ilkeston preceded a move to Barwell, where he came up against Leamington.