Former Newport County defender Aaron Lewis signs for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town tonight announced the signing of full-back Aaron Lewis on a two-year deal with the option of a further season.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 11th Jul 2023, 20:03 BST- 1 min read

Lewis spent last season at Newport County but joins the Stags following the expiration of his contract at the Exiles.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons at Rodney Parade, making 102 appearances and had been training with Stags since they returned for pre-season.

Lewis said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s a club that competes well in this division and wants to progress further this season.”

Aaron Lewis, playing for Newport County is challenged by Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Newport County at One Call Stadium on 9th April 2021. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.Aaron Lewis, playing for Newport County is challenged by Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Newport County at One Call Stadium on 9th April 2021. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.
Aaron Lewis, playing for Newport County is challenged by Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Newport County at One Call Stadium on 9th April 2021. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.
On his playing style he added: “I’ve played in a few different positions – wing-back, full-back and in midfield.

“Defensively, I think I’m solid. I’m a technical player who is hard-working and likes to get forward and contribute with goals and assists.

“I’ll be giving everything I have for this club.”

The former Wales U21 international began his career at Swansea City before joining Doncaster Rovers on loan in 2019.

In the summer of 2019, Lewis made a permanent switch to Lincoln City in Sky Bet League One.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, joined previous club Newport on loan in October 2021 before making the switch permanent from the Imps in February 2021.

