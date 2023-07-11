Lewis spent last season at Newport County but joins the Stags following the expiration of his contract at the Exiles.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons at Rodney Parade, making 102 appearances and had been training with Stags since they returned for pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis said: “I’m buzzing to be here. It’s a club that competes well in this division and wants to progress further this season.”

Aaron Lewis, playing for Newport County is challenged by Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town during the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield Town and Newport County at One Call Stadium on 9th April 2021. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

On his playing style he added: “I’ve played in a few different positions – wing-back, full-back and in midfield.

“Defensively, I think I’m solid. I’m a technical player who is hard-working and likes to get forward and contribute with goals and assists.

“I’ll be giving everything I have for this club.”

The former Wales U21 international began his career at Swansea City before joining Doncaster Rovers on loan in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer of 2019, Lewis made a permanent switch to Lincoln City in Sky Bet League One.