Former Newcastle United striker is star guest for Ollerton Town

One top striker rubbed shoulders with another when Ollerton Town held their annual end-of-season presentation ceremony.

For Micky Quinn, former hitman with Newcastle United, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic and now a horse-racing trainer and radio pundit with TalkSport, was the star guest.

And the player vying for attention was Ollerton’s own prolific marksman, Gav King, who scooped three of the main awards for players’ player, supporters’ player and top scorer after another amazing season in which he fired 34 goals.

Quinn entertained the audience with some brilliant stories from his career.

Other award winners included captain Sam Stretton, who was named manager’s player, and 16-year-olds Aaron Hewitt and Taylor Fletcher, who shared the young player award.