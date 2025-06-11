Former Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts signs for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town have today unveiled Liam Roberts as their new goalkeeper after he agreed a two-year deal with the Stags.

The 30-year-old joins the club following the expiration of his contract at Championship side Millwall where he made six appearances in his single season at The Den. On making his third signing of the summer, manager Nigel Clough said: “We needed a first-choice goalkeeper and we think Liam fits the bill perfectly.

“He’s played against us over the years and we’ve been very impressed by him. “He has Championship experience as well as a lot of experience in League One.

“He’s at a good age and we’re very pleased to have him as our number one.”

Liam Roberts - Mansfield Town's new goalkeeper.

The shot-stopper began his career at hometown club Walsall, playing 149 times across a nine-year period. Roberts made his Saddlers debut in 2016 and went on to become their first choice during the 2017-18 season. In June 2021, he signed for Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee and ended the year with 20 clean sheets in Sky Bet League Two, the EFL Golden Glove and a place in the PFA League Two Team of the Season. His outstanding 2021-22 campaign also earned him a move to Championship club Middlesbrough. After making five appearances in Teesside, he signed for Barnsley on loan in the summer window of 2023. After a season at Oakwell, where he played 40 times, the goalkeeper joined Millwall as a free agent after leaving Boro. He made made six first team appearances for the Lions, two in each of the three competitions; the Sky Bet Championship, the Emirates FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Roberts was firmly in the news in March when he was sent off for a reckless high challenge on Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta that left the Palace man needing 25 stitches in his ear and Roberts suspended for six games.

He then became the target of what Millwall described as 'abhorrent' online abuse in the wake of the incident with the club protecting him as best they could.

He was offered a new contract by the Lions but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement in the end and he now comes in as Mansfield's number one stopper in place of the departed Christy Pym.

As he left the New Den, Roberts said: “As I say goodbye to Millwall, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the fans, my team-mates and all the staff," Roberts said. "It has been a real honour to represent this club over the past year and play in front of such a passionate fanbase.

“Sharing the dressing room with such a special group of players has been a privilege.

“My family and I were shown incredible support during one of the most difficult times in our lives, and we'll never forget the kindness and care we received from everyone connected to the club. That will stay with us forever.

“As I look ahead, my main goal is to play regularly and consistently at first team level and I'm excited to see what the next chapter holds for me.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I'll always be grateful for my time here and I wish Millwall nothing but success in the future.”

Roberts becomes Mansfield’s third new face this summer following midfielder Regan Hendry from Tranmere Rovers and the return of defender Ryan Sweeney from Burton Albion.