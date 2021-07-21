Former Mansfield Town winger Lindon Meikle targets promotion with Buxton

Lindon Meikle battles for the ball in the FA Cup third round tie against Liverpool in 2013. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Meikle, who won the National League title with Stags in 2012/13, joined the Northern Premier League side this week.

He will take on his new role in central midfield following a switch in-field after leaving the One Call Stadium.

“The draw was Gary Hayward’s vision for what he wants to do for the club,” said Meikle.

“Buxton stood out for me massively. They are looking for promotion and I want to be part of that promotion push.

“The club wants to have a go and I think the squad is capable of having a go.

“I've played at this level for Kettering and it is run a lot more professionally here.”

Meikle won the Northern Premier League Premier Division title with Eastwood under Paul Cox in 2008/09.

He made the switch to Stags just days after Cox was unveiled as the new Mansfield manager in May 2011.

Meikle turned down a new contract with Mansfield to sign for their League Two rivals York City on 1 July 2014.