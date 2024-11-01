Sam Clucas has one season at Stags in 2013/14 before working his way up the football pyramid to the Premier League.

Former Stags midfielder Sam Clucas has signed for National League promotion-chasers Oldham Athletic.

Clucas scored 13 goals in the 2013/14 season to help Mansfield finish in 11th in League Two.

But he signalled his desire to play at a higher level and signed for League One newcomers Chesterfield in Septe,mber 2014.

It proved to be a good fit for Clucas who was part of the Spireites side who secured a play-off spot that season.

That form saw Clucas join Championship side Hull City, before spells in the Premier League with Hull and Swansea.

The winger was a free agent after leaving Rotherham United at the end of last season and had been training with Oldham.

Speaking to the Oldham website, Clucas said: “I’m delighted to sign and finally get this done. I’ve been training with the group for a couple of weeks now and it’s a great group to come into.

“There’s a mix of experience and youth, and the manager is great to work with so this is an exciting opportunity.

“It’s obviously a massive club that shouldn’t be at the level they are, so if I can come in and share my experience with the lads then hopefully we can achieve some success.”

