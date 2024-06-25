Steve Evans has just signed one of his former Mansfield Town favourites.

Former Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald has once again linked up with ex-Stags boss Steve Evans.

MacDonald, who has played for Evans at Mansfield, Gillingham and Stevenage, has signed a one year deal with Rotherham United after becoming a free agent.

“Macca is a really good signing for us," Evans said.

"He is best described as a small part of a jigsaw that creates a fantastic picture when it is complete.

“He will have a part to play on the pitch when it is right to do so and I know he will be a major asset to the club in the season ahead."

MacDonald played over 100 times for Stags over three seasons, scoring six goals – including a memorable screamer at Coventry City.