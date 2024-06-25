Former Mansfield Town, Stevenage and Gillingham winger reunites with Steve Evans at Rotherham United
MacDonald, who has played for Evans at Mansfield, Gillingham and Stevenage, has signed a one year deal with Rotherham United after becoming a free agent.
“Macca is a really good signing for us," Evans said.
"He is best described as a small part of a jigsaw that creates a fantastic picture when it is complete.
“He will have a part to play on the pitch when it is right to do so and I know he will be a major asset to the club in the season ahead."
MacDonald played over 100 times for Stags over three seasons, scoring six goals – including a memorable screamer at Coventry City.
