Former Mansfield Town star Tyler Walker signs on loan for Lincoln City

Striker Tyler Walker has joined League One side Lincoln City on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Walker, 22, scored 26 times for Stags last season while also on loan from Forest, helping them to the League Two play-offs.

He will now reunite with another former Mansfield loanee, Jorge Grant, at Sincil Bank as the Imps aim to build on their promotion as champions from League Two last season, Grant having signed permanently earlier in the summer.

Walker had been heavily linked with a move to Coventry City but is believed to have preferred to join up with Danny Cowley at Lincoln where he will be aiming to once again make his mark.

It will be the sixth time Walker has left Forest on loan, having had previous spells with Burton Albion, Stevenage, Port Vale, Bolton Wanderers and then Mansfield.

See the video above for all of Walker's goals for Mansfield, courtesy of Mansfield Town FC.