Former Mansfield Town star Ian Baraclough seriously injured on holiday

A former Mansfield Town star has suffered serious injuries on holiday which required immediate surgery to ensure they were not life-changing.

Ian Baraclough, 54, who played 47 times for Stags in 1994/95 before a move to QPR, is said to have suffered extensive neck and back injuries, breaking bones in both, after a freak wave while swimming in the sea in Mauritius hurled him onto rocks.

The former Scunthorpe United, Sligo Rovers, Motherwell and Northern Ireland manager became Partick Thistle's first sporting director in April.

The Scottish Championship club said: “It is expected it will be several weeks before he can return to the country and a further period of recovery will be needed before he is able to return to The Wyre Stadium at Firhill.”

Baraclough thanked the surgeons and staff at the Wellkin Hospital, Mauritius, “for their exceptional care” and the Glasgow club for “their support and well wishes”.

He added that he was looking forward to returning as quickly as possible.

Thistle chairman Richard Beastall said it had been a harrowing time for the former Lincoln City, Notts County, Queens Park Rangers and Scunthorpe United utility player and his family.

“However, things are beginning to settle now,” Beastall added.

“He suffered broken bones in both his neck and back, but thankfully the speed in which he was operated on, and the care that was taken pre-operation, has helped the situation significantly.”