Former Mansfield Town star Ian Baraclough seriously injured on holiday

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 08:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former Mansfield Town star has suffered serious injuries on holiday which required immediate surgery to ensure they were not life-changing.

Ian Baraclough, 54, who played 47 times for Stags in 1994/95 before a move to QPR, is said to have suffered extensive neck and back injuries, breaking bones in both, after a freak wave while swimming in the sea in Mauritius hurled him onto rocks.

The former Scunthorpe United, Sligo Rovers, Motherwell and Northern Ireland manager became Partick Thistle's first sporting director in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scottish Championship club said: “It is expected it will be several weeks before he can return to the country and a further period of recovery will be needed before he is able to return to The Wyre Stadium at Firhill.”

Ian Baraclough - ex-Stags star recovering from serious injuries on holiday.Ian Baraclough - ex-Stags star recovering from serious injuries on holiday.
Ian Baraclough - ex-Stags star recovering from serious injuries on holiday.

Baraclough thanked the surgeons and staff at the Wellkin Hospital, Mauritius, “for their exceptional care” and the Glasgow club for “their support and well wishes”.

He added that he was looking forward to returning as quickly as possible.

Thistle chairman Richard Beastall said it had been a harrowing time for the former Lincoln City, Notts County, Queens Park Rangers and Scunthorpe United utility player and his family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, things are beginning to settle now,” Beastall added.

“He suffered broken bones in both his neck and back, but thankfully the speed in which he was operated on, and the care that was taken pre-operation, has helped the situation significantly.”

Related topics:Ian BaracloughQPRStagsPartick ThistleScottish ChampionshipNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice