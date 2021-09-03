Former Mansfield Town player Sid Watson passes away
Former Stag Sid Watson has passed away aged 93.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 8:11 am
Sid was born in December 1927 in Pleasley and at the time of his passing was the club's second oldest living player.
He worked at Pleasley Colliery and continued in this profession after signing for the Stags as a part-time pro in 1948.
Initially an inside forward, he switched to wing-half in 1953 and played for Pleasley at cricket until he was 55.
Sid made over 300 appearances for the club in all competitions and a total of 292 in the Football League, leaving him eighth on the club’s all time appearance chart.