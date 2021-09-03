Former Mansfield Town player Sid Watson passes away

Sid Watson, front left bottom row, has passed away aged 93.

Sid was born in December 1927 in Pleasley and at the time of his passing was the club's second oldest living player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He worked at Pleasley Colliery and continued in this profession after signing for the Stags as a part-time pro in 1948.

Initially an inside forward, he switched to wing-half in 1953 and played for Pleasley at cricket until he was 55.