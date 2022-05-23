Former Mansfield Town Paul Cox hopes history can repeat itself after missing out on promotion

Pilgrims boss Paul Cox. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The 50-year-old – who led the Stags to the Conference title in 2013– was aiming to win his fourth promotion as manager with Boston United at the weekend.

But the Pilgrims slipped to a 2-0 defeat at National League North York City on Saturday Lenell John-Lewis and Maz Kouhyar on target.

Cox has regularly referenced his title-winning campaign with the Stags this season, when the club’s superb second half to the campaign saw them win 20 of their 24 matches to move up from mid-table to the top of the pile.

And Boston took note, finishing with a flourish to secure seventh spot on the final day of the season before play-off wins at Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde.

"It's tough. The worst game you can lose, a final," Cox said after the final whistle had blown at the LNER Community Stadium.

"It's mixed emotions. We did so well at Kidderminster and Fylde, but I don't think the performance levels were that today."

Cox, who also won two promotions with Eastwood Town, will be hoping history can repeat itself as it was York who beat the Stags in the play-offs the year before their title win.

"I'll never celebrate finishing second or losing," Cox added.

"But I think we've put a good mindset in place.