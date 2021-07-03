Former Mansfield Town midfielder Alistair Smith joins EFL new-boys Sutton United

Alistair Smith in EFL Trophy action against Lincoln.

The Mansfield Town academy product joins from Altrincham, who he joined on loan from Stags in November last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith made his first-team debut for Mansfield on 13 November 2018, in the Football League Trophy,[7][8] and signed a new 18-month contract with the club in January 2019.

Altrincham director Rob Esteva told the club’s website: “We are naturally disappointed to lose Ali but he leaves with our best wishes. He joined the club desperate to play first-team football and kick on with his development, and it is clear to see he has done just that.