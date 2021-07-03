Former Mansfield Town midfielder Alistair Smith joins EFL new-boys Sutton United

Former Stags midfielder Alistair Smith has signed for Football League new-boys Sutton United.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 1:16 pm
Alistair Smith in EFL Trophy action against Lincoln.

The Mansfield Town academy product joins from Altrincham, who he joined on loan from Stags in November last year.

Smith made his first-team debut for Mansfield on 13 November 2018, in the Football League Trophy,[7][8] and signed a new 18-month contract with the club in January 2019.

Altrincham director Rob Esteva told the club’s website: “We are naturally disappointed to lose Ali but he leaves with our best wishes. He joined the club desperate to play first-team football and kick on with his development, and it is clear to see he has done just that.

“At the time of signing Ali on a permanent deal, the key factor behind getting it over the line was the inclusion of a buy-out clause to enable him to return to the EFL if the opportunity arose.”

EFLSutton UnitedStags