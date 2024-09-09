Former Mansfield Town manager linked to new role at Carlisle United
Flitcroft, who has been linked with the role by reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Managed Stags from March 1 2018 to the end of the following season.
The former Swindon boss built a side who played some excellent attacking football but fell just short in the play-offs after a penalty shoot-out to Newport County.
It led to Flitcroft being sacked from his position on May 14 2019.
The 50-year-old stepped away from the manager limelight to reunite with Keith Hill at home-town club Bolton Wanderers. After a period as Trotters assistant, he departed and returned to football for a spell as director of football at Port Vale.
The Cumbrians recently axed Paul Simpson, following relegation to League Two and a tough start to life back in the fourth tier.
