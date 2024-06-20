Former Mansfield Town manager Graham Coughlan leaves role at Newport County

Former Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan has been relieved of his duties at Newport County.
Former Stags manager Graham Coughlan has left his role at Newport County with the League Two club saying they want to move in a “different direction.”

Coughlan, who was sacked by Mansfield in October 2020 after a poor start to the season, leaves Rodney Parade after 20 months in charge.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “I have total respect for Graham and found this decision particularly difficult to make considering all the hard work he has put in to help stabilise the club over the last 18 months.

“It goes without saying that I wish Graham every success in his future managerial career.

“However, moving forward I must take the club and the team in a different direction and stay true to my own beliefs which I feel over time will bring sustained success to Newport County and hopefully change the club’s outlook for many years ahead.’’

