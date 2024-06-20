Former Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan has been relieved of his duties at Newport County.

Coughlan, who was sacked by Mansfield in October 2020 after a poor start to the season, leaves Rodney Parade after 20 months in charge.

Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “I have total respect for Graham and found this decision particularly difficult to make considering all the hard work he has put in to help stabilise the club over the last 18 months.

“It goes without saying that I wish Graham every success in his future managerial career.