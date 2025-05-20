Former Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray has taken over at Kidderminser Harriers.

Former Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray is the new Kidderminster Harriers boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray, who took Eastbourne Borough to within a point of the National League South title last season, replaces the sacked Phil Brown.

Murray, a former Harriers player, captained Stags to promotion on their return to the Football League before eventually taking over as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became caretaker manager of Stags after Paul Cox departed on 21 November 2014, before the role became permanent.

Kidderminster Owner Richard Lane said of the appointment: “I’m delighted to welcome Adam Murray to our football club. His enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the position came through loudly when we met and his CV, as a player and a manager, speaks for itself.

“I believe this appointment will excite our amazing Partners, Sponsors, supporters and staff, this demonstrates again that we are fully committed to succeeding at this level and we’re all looking forward to the new season.”

Defeat by Southport on the final day of the season cost Kidderminster the National League North title, and they then lost to Chester in the play-off semi-finals.

Murray took AFC Fylde into the National League as champions in 2022/23 and has had two spells as caretaker manager at Barnsley and coached at Besiktas and West Brom.