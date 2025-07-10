Former Mansfield Town keeper signs for Grimsby Town
The 30-year-old stopper made a total of 138 appearances for Stags during his three year spell and played a key part in the club’s promotion to League One.
But he was released in summer after a number of costly errors in the 24/25 season led boss Nigel Clough to keep a more reliable keeper.
Grimsby head coach David Artell said, “Christy is a vastly experienced goalkeeper. He’s a winner who knows how to get out of this league and we hope he’ll be a real pivotal signing for us.
“He’ll be really important and will massively help the backline; doing his job, while instructing others around him.”
Pym began his career with Exeter City, playing more than 150 league games for the Grecians, before spending four years at Peterborough.
He won promotion to the Championship with Posh in 2020/21 and was part of the Stags team that went up from League Two in third place in 2023/24.
